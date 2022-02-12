Counter-protesters gather at Manitoba legislature anti-mandate demonstration

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Several hundred protesters gathered at the north side of the Manitoba legislature Saturday, opposed to the ongoing anti-mandate protest that’s been happening on Broadway and Memorial Avenue in solidarity with the so-called “freedom convoy” protest in Ottawa.

The group called Defend Winnipeg organized the new demonstration in what they call a chance to “unite against a common threat which has involved our community and caused so much damage and harm.”

In a post online, the counter-protesters say they did not want to have any interactions with people involved in the other protest. It appeared on Saturday there was no confrontation, as both protests remained separated by the grounds of the legislature.

View image in full screen A counter-protest opposed to an ongoing protest against COVID-19 mandates was held at the Manitoba legislative grounds Saturday. Will Reimer, Global News

Demonstrators were heard chanting “go home” and “whose streets? our streets” while clapping and waving signs.

Story continues below advertisement

Police were spotted walking through the area and monitoring the situation. As well, the police Air1 helicopter was spotted circling overhead.

The Defend Winnipeg social media group suggests demonstrators won’t be participating in the protest for long, however people could be seen bringing cases of water and snacks.

Police told Global News Broadway between Osborne Street North and Kennedy Street was closed earlier in the day because of the protests, but has since closed.

View image in full screen Police are pictured directing traffic on Memorial and Broadway.

Story continues below advertisement