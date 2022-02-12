Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Counter-protesters gather at Manitoba legislature anti-mandate demonstration

By Abigail Turner Global News
Posted February 12, 2022 1:07 pm
protestors gather at legislature View image in full screen
Protestors gather in front of legislature. Will Reimer

Several hundred protesters gathered at the north side of the Manitoba legislature Saturday, opposed to the ongoing anti-mandate protest that’s been happening on Broadway and Memorial Avenue in solidarity with the so-called “freedom convoy” protest in Ottawa.

The group called Defend Winnipeg organized the new demonstration in what they call a chance to “unite against a common threat which has involved our community and caused so much damage and harm.”

Read more: Paris police thwart advance of protesters inspired by Canada’s trucker convoy

In a post online, the counter-protesters say they did not want to have any interactions with people involved in the other protest. It appeared on Saturday there was no confrontation, as both protests remained separated by the grounds of the legislature.

Protestors gather in front of legislature View image in full screen
A counter-protest opposed to an ongoing protest against COVID-19 mandates was held at the Manitoba legislative grounds Saturday. Will Reimer, Global News

Demonstrators were heard chanting “go home” and “whose streets? our streets” while clapping and waving signs.

Story continues below advertisement

Police were spotted walking through the area and monitoring the situation. As well, the police Air1 helicopter was spotted circling overhead.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario calls state of emergency amid convoy protests: Here’s what that means

The Defend Winnipeg social media group suggests demonstrators won’t be participating in the protest for long, however people could be seen bringing cases of water and snacks.

Police told Global News Broadway between Osborne Street North and Kennedy Street was closed earlier in the day because of the protests, but has since closed.

police directing traffic on Memorial View image in full screen
Police are pictured directing traffic on Memorial and Broadway.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Trucker protests: French police fire tear gas at those protesting COVID-19 restrictions in Paris' Trucker protests: French police fire tear gas at those protesting COVID-19 restrictions in Paris
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagHealth tagProtest tagLegislature tagFreedom Convoy tagMandate tagAnti-mandate tagmanitoba lesgislature tagdefend Winnipeg tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers