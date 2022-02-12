Counter-protesters gather at Manitoba legislature anti-mandate demonstration

Several hundred protesters gathered at the north side of the Manitoba legislature Saturday, opposed to the ongoing anti-mandate protest that’s been happening on Broadway and Memorial Avenue in solidarity with the so-called “freedom convoy” protest in Ottawa.
The group called Defend Winnipeg organized the new demonstration in what they call a chance to “unite against a common threat which has involved our community and caused so much damage and harm.”
In a post online, the counter-protesters say they did not want to have any interactions with people involved in the other protest. It appeared on Saturday there was no confrontation, as both protests remained separated by the grounds of the legislature.
Demonstrators were heard chanting “go home” and “whose streets? our streets” while clapping and waving signs.
Police were spotted walking through the area and monitoring the situation. As well, the police Air1 helicopter was spotted circling overhead.
The Defend Winnipeg social media group suggests demonstrators won’t be participating in the protest for long, however people could be seen bringing cases of water and snacks.
Police told Global News Broadway between Osborne Street North and Kennedy Street was closed earlier in the day because of the protests, but has since closed.
