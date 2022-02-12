1,704 people hospitalized in Ontario with COVID-19, 414 in intensive care

Send this page to someone via email

A total of 1,704 people were receiving treatment in an Ontario hospital on Saturday with COVID-19, as the province continues to battle the pandemic.

New data released by the province on Feb. 12 suggests a drop in the number of people in hospital from the previous day. A total of 1,829 people were hospitalized the day prior.

The numbers also suggested a drop in the number of people receiving care in an intensive care unit (ICU).

On Friday, 435 people were in an Ontario ICU, however, that number fell to 414 Saturday.

The province said there were currently 267 people on a ventilator.

414 people are in ICU with #COVID19. 81% of patients admitted to the ICU were admitted for COVID-19 and 19% were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for COVID-19. There are 2,944 new cases of COVID-19. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) February 12, 2022

In a tweet Saturday morning, Ontario’s Health Minister Christine Elliott said of those in hospital with COVID-19, 53 per cent were admitted for the virus, while 47 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive.

Meanwhile, Elliott said of those in an ICU with COVID-19, 81 per cent were admitted for the virus, while 19 per cent were admitted for other reasons, but have tested positive.

A total of 2,944 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in the province on Saturday.

However, experts caution that this is likely an undercount, as the province has implemented more stringent rules regarding who can access a PCR test.

In Ontario, 31,248,014 vaccine doses have been administered. 92.2% of Ontarians 12+ have one dose & 89.7% have two doses. If you still need your first, second or booster dose, it's not too late. Both Moderna & Pfizer provide strong protection. Book now: https://t.co/IcpDOgxrLu. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) February 12, 2022

According to Elliott, to date, 31,248,014 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the province.

Now, 92.2 per cent of Ontarians have had at least one dose of a vaccine, while 89.7 per cent have received two shots.

“If you still need your first, second or booster dose, it’s not too late,” she wrote. “Both Moderna and Pfizer provide strong protection.”

