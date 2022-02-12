SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

1,704 people hospitalized in Ontario with COVID-19, 414 in intensive care

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 12, 2022 10:39 am
Health-care workers from Women's College Hospital prepare doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up vaccine clinic in Toronto on April 17, 2021. View image in full screen
Health-care workers from Women's College Hospital prepare doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up vaccine clinic in Toronto on April 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

A total of 1,704 people were receiving treatment in an Ontario hospital on Saturday with COVID-19, as the province continues to battle the pandemic.

New data released by the province on Feb. 12 suggests a drop in the number of people in hospital from the previous day. A total of 1,829 people were hospitalized the day prior.

Read more: Ontario on track to remove ‘almost all restrictions’ on businesses ‘very soon,’ Doug Ford says

The numbers also suggested a drop in the number of people receiving care in an intensive care unit (ICU).

On Friday, 435 people were in an Ontario ICU, however, that number fell to 414 Saturday.

The province said there were currently 267 people on a ventilator.

Story continues below advertisement

In a tweet Saturday morning, Ontario’s Health Minister Christine Elliott said of those in hospital with COVID-19, 53 per cent were admitted for the virus, while 47 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive.

Trending Stories

Meanwhile, Elliott said of those in an ICU with COVID-19, 81 per cent were admitted for the virus, while 19 per cent were admitted for other reasons, but have tested positive.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ford announces reopening of gyms, restaurants at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31' COVID-19: Ford announces reopening of gyms, restaurants at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31
COVID-19: Ford announces reopening of gyms, restaurants at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31 – Jan 20, 2022

A total of 2,944 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in the province on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

However, experts caution that this is likely an undercount, as the province has implemented more stringent rules regarding who can access a PCR test.

According to Elliott, to date, 31,248,014 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the province.

Now, 92.2 per cent of Ontarians have had at least one dose of a vaccine, while 89.7 per cent have received two shots.

“If you still need your first, second or booster dose, it’s not too late,” she wrote. “Both Moderna and Pfizer provide strong protection.”

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus In Canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers