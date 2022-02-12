SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Hong Kong tightens COVID-19 rules as cases hit record high

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted February 12, 2022 7:20 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Hong Kong includes Canada, U.S. in travel ban as Omicron cases surge' COVID-19: Hong Kong includes Canada, U.S. in travel ban as Omicron cases surge
WATCH ABOVE: Hong Kong includes Canada, U.S. in travel ban as Omicron cases surge – Jan 5, 2022

Hong Kong on Saturday reported its daily record of confirmed COVID-19 cases, at 1,514.

The city is struggling with the worst outbreak of the pandemic as it tries to implement China’s zero-tolerance strategy using a mandatory quarantine for all travelers and mass testing.

Read more: Hong Kong cuts quarantine time for foreign travellers to 14 despite COVID-19 surge

Hong Kong imposed new restriction this week, limiting in-person gatherings to no more than two households. It plans to allow only vaccinated people in shopping malls and supermarkets. Places of worship, hair salons and other businesses were ordered to close.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: WHO looking into animal susceptibility to virus as Hong Kong culls small infected animals' COVID-19: WHO looking into animal susceptibility to virus as Hong Kong culls small infected animals
COVID-19: WHO looking into animal susceptibility to virus as Hong Kong culls small infected animals – Jan 18, 2022

Beijing officials and Chinese state media warned Hong Kong against loosening any of the measures, saying that adopting a “living with the virus” policy would overwhelm its medical systems.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Hong Kong residents have been rushing to grocery stories to stock up on vegetables and get haircuts. Authorities have imposed lockdowns on residential buildings wherever clusters of infections are identified, and had already banned public dining after 6 p.m.

Hong Kong has fully vaccinated 73% of its eligible population. The number does not include children.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID tagHong Kong tagCOVID restrictions tagcovid cases tagCOVID-19 Mandates tagHong Kong News tagCOVID Mandates taghong kong covid restrictions tagcovid cases hong kong taghong kong covid cases tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers