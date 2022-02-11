Menu

Canada

South Okanagan Women In Need Society to hold annual walk in June

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 11, 2022 8:50 pm
The 2022 Walk to End Abuse will take place on Sunday, June 5, at Rotary Park in Penticton.
The 2022 Walk to End Abuse will take place on Sunday, June 5, at Rotary Park in Penticton. SOWINS

The South Okanagan Women In Need Society says it will be holding its annual fundraising walk in four months’ time.

The Walk to End Abuse will take place on Sunday, June 5, at Rotary Park in Penticton.

The society’s programs include emergency housing, a 24-hour crisis line, counselling services, outreach support, a victim services program and a sexual assault response team to work with survivors of sexual assault.

Read more: 40 years of South Okanagan Women in Need Society marked with fundraising walk

As the name implies, the society serves the South Okanagan, from Summerland to Osoyoos, and over to Princeton.

On Friday, the society said it’s seen a 20-per cent increase in referrals since the beginning of the pandemic, and that it’s supplied more than 7,500 bed stays last year but had to turn many away due to space limitations.

According to SOWINS’ website, that’s up from 5,885 bed stays in 2019.

Click to play video: '40 years of South Okanagan Women in Need Society' 40 years of South Okanagan Women in Need Society
40 years of South Okanagan Women in Need Society – Jun 7, 2021

“As we work collaboratively with other service providers, the need continues to outpace the resources deployed,” the society said in a press release.

“Your support will help us continue to serve as many women, youth, and children in need in our community as we can.”

For more information about the South Okanagan Women In Need Society, visit their website.

