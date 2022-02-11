Charge approved in Kelowna, B.C. homicide investigation: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna, B.C., woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a suspicious death in 2020.

According to police, Marlena Isnardy, 33, was arrested on Friday by Kelowna’s Serious Crime Unit was is in custody, awaiting a court date.

Police say her arrest was related to a disturbance along the 1700 block of Highway 33 on the evening of Dec. 13, 2020. When officers arrived on scene shortly after 9 p.m., they found a deceased male outside a residence.

“Marlena Isnardy is charged with second-degree murder in relation to the man’s death,” police said in a press release on Friday.

Going back, two days after police attended the scene, they issued a statement, releasing the man’s identity.

“We are identifying the deceased as 27-year-old Kelowna resident Matthew Cholette,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said on Dec. 15, 2020. “This is being done in the hopes of advancing our investigation.

“We urge anyone who witnessed or has knowledge of this crime to come forward and speak with Major Crime investigators immediately.”

At the same time on that date, police said a 32-year-old woman was arrested at the scene, but had been released with no charges.

Police called it an isolated incident.

