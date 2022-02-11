Menu

Crime

Charge approved in Kelowna, B.C. homicide investigation: RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 11, 2022 7:20 pm
On the evening of Dec. 13, 2020, Kelowna RCMP were called to a disturbance along Highway 33, seen above, and that a man was found dead outside a residence. Two days later, police said they were investigating the incident. On Friday, police said a second-degree murder charge had been approved against a Kelowna woman. View image in full screen
On the evening of Dec. 13, 2020, Kelowna RCMP were called to a disturbance along Highway 33, seen above, and that a man was found dead outside a residence. Two days later, police said they were investigating the incident. On Friday, police said a second-degree murder charge had been approved against a Kelowna woman. Submitted

A Kelowna, B.C., woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a suspicious death in 2020.

According to police, Marlena Isnardy, 33, was arrested on Friday by Kelowna’s Serious Crime Unit was is in custody, awaiting a court date.

Police say her arrest was related to a disturbance along the 1700 block of Highway 33 on the evening of Dec. 13, 2020. When officers arrived on scene shortly after 9 p.m., they found a deceased male outside a residence.

Read more: Kelowna RCMP release victim’s identity in weekend homicide

“Marlena Isnardy is charged with second-degree murder in relation to the man’s death,” police said in a press release on Friday.

Going back, two days after police attended the scene, they issued a statement, releasing the man’s identity.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are identifying the deceased as 27-year-old Kelowna resident Matthew Cholette,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said on Dec. 15, 2020. “This is being done in the hopes of advancing our investigation.

“We urge anyone who witnessed or has knowledge of this crime to come forward and speak with Major Crime investigators immediately.”

Click to play video: 'RCMP investing ‘suspicious death’ of 27-year-old man in Kelowna, B.C.' RCMP investing ‘suspicious death’ of 27-year-old man in Kelowna, B.C.
RCMP investing ‘suspicious death’ of 27-year-old man in Kelowna, B.C – Dec 14, 2020

At the same time on that date, police said a 32-year-old woman was arrested at the scene, but had been released with no charges.

Police called it an isolated incident.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna RCMP investigate suspicious death' Kelowna RCMP investigate suspicious death
Kelowna RCMP investigate suspicious death – Jan 16, 2022
