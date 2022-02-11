Menu

Crime

Langley homicide victim identified, IHIT says killing not gang-related

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 11, 2022 6:30 pm
For the second time in as many days, police in Metro Vancouver are at the scene of what appears to be a targeted shooting. Langley RCMP and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team have cordoned off a large area along rural 224th Street after one man was found dead.

Homicide investigators have identified the man found dead in Langley on Thursday as 57-year-old Sarbjeet Sander.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Friday it does not believe Sander’s killing was random, nor was it linked to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Police were called to the 1700 block of 224 Street around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning, where they found Sander dead.

Read more: Homicide team called to Langley, B.C. after man’s body found

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who was in the area at the time who saw or heard anything unusual, or who knew Sander personally.

Police are also asking for any video shot on 224 Street between 16th Avenue and 40th Avenue between 11 p.m. on Wednesday and 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

