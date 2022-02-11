Tuberculosis outbreak in northern Saskatchewan sees cases with ‘devastating outcomes’

A Saskatchewan pediatrician confirms another tuberculosis (TB) outbreak in a remote northern Saskatchewan community.
Dr. Mahli Brindamour wasn’t able to indicate which northern community is under a current outbreak, but says it’s very concerning as she is part of a TB prevention program for northern communities.
“Over the past year, we’ve seen a dramatic increase in the number of infectious cases compared to previous years,” said Dr. Brindamour.
“That led to increased investigations and finding more and more cases.”
An outbreak was declared this past fall in two northern Indigenous communities, Black Lake and Fond Du Lac, where there were less than seven index cases.
Dr. Brindamour said the provincial and federal government need to work together to come up with solutions to help these northern communities fight against TB. She confirmed there have been two deaths due to TB and there have been cases of “extremely and severe devastating outcomes.”
Minister of Indigenous Services Patty Hajdu and Dr. Tom Wong, Chief Medical Officer of Public Health, provided an update on the federal government’s response to COVID-19 in a virtual news conference.
Wong says they have been supporting the First Nations partners in northern Saskatchewan in order to mobilize prevention, diagnostic procedures and treatments.
“We are supporting the communities and health authorities with equipment in diagnosis including the use of rapid point of care tests for TB,” he said.
When questioned on housing as one of the social determinants for remote northern Indigenous communities that contribute to the spread of TB, Minister Hajdu stated Indigenous leaders have spoken on the need for suitable housing.
