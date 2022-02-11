COVID-19: Peterborough reports 16 in hospital, over 75,000 have received third vaccine dose

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported 25 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and a new outbreak, according to data released late Friday afternoon.

The health unit’s COVID-19 tracker, issued at 4:36 p.m., reported the following data for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation:

Read more: Premier Doug Ford declares state of emergency amid protests at land border and in Ottawa

Deaths: 54 since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since Thursday.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 25 since the Thursday, Feb. 10 update.

PCR lab-confirmed active cases: 215 — down from 222 on Thursday and 219 on Wednesday. The health unit notes the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 5,258 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centre late Friday afternoon reported 16 inpatients with COVID-19 — two less than Thursday’s update. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

The health unit Friday reported 198 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic’s beginnings — one more since Thursday — and 33 cases (unchanged) have been admitted to an intensive care unit since March 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

Resolved cases: 32 more since Thursday’s update. The 4,989 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 95 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Clinics/testing: The health unit updates its list of clinics on its website offering first, second and third doses for adults and first doses for children aged five to 11. Walk-ins are available for any eligible age or dose at the Healthy Planet Arena in Peterborough.

All other sites require appointments to be booked on Ontario’s online portal or by calling the provincial vaccine booking call centre at 1-833-943-3900.

Vaccination: Daily updates are posted on the COVID-19 tracker. Of note, 327,816 doses have been administered since Jan. 26, 2021.

Eligible residents (ages five and up) : 86.7 per cent have one dose; 82.8 per cent have two doses and 53.1 per cent have three doses.

: 86.7 per cent have one dose; 82.8 per cent have two doses and 53.1 per cent have three doses. Adults (age 18 and up) : 89.7 per cent have one dose; 87.6 per cent have two doses and 60.9 per cent have three doses.

: 89.7 per cent have one dose; 87.6 per cent have two doses and 60.9 per cent have three doses. Youth (ages five to 11 ): 53.9 per cent have one dose and 26.2 per cent have two doses.

): 53.9 per cent have one dose and 26.2 per cent have two doses. Youth (ages 12-17) : 82.9 per cent have one dose, 79.5 per cent have two doses and 2.1 per cent have three doses.

: 82.9 per cent have one dose, 79.5 per cent have two doses and 2.1 per cent have three doses. Doses: 122,870 residents have received a first dose while 117,238 have received two doses and 75,127 have received a third (booster) dose.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Story continues below advertisement

Testing continues at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. More information about booking a test through the COVID-19 Assessment Centre can be found on the health unit’s website.

Rapid antigen tests: 18 pharmacies and grocery retailers in Peterborough, and one pharmacy each in Lakefield, Norwood and Keene are offering kits. Visit the government’s website for updated availability

Outbreaks

A new outbreak was reported Friday at a congregate living facility in the city (no. 23). The outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough was declared over on Friday morning (initially declared Dec. 28, 2021).

Story continues below advertisement

Other active outbreaks:

Congregate living facility (no. 22) in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 4

(no. 22) in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 4 Maple View Retirement Residence in Norwood: Declared Feb. 3

in Norwood: Declared Feb. 3 Congregate living setting in Peterborough County (no. 19): Declared Jan. 28.

in Peterborough County (no. 19): Declared Jan. 28. Peterborough Retirement Residence: Declared Jan. 14.

Declared Jan. 14. Kawartha Heights Retirement Living: Declared Jan. 14.

Declared Jan. 14. Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Declared Jan. 10 on the B4 inpatient unit.

Declared Jan. 10 on the B4 inpatient unit. Sherbrooke Heights Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 8.

in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 8. Congregate living facility (no. 9) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 6.

(no. 9) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 6. Congregate living facility (no. 7): Declared Dec. 29.

(no. 7): Declared Dec. 29. Riverview Manor long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28.

There have been 874 cases (two more since Thursday’s update) associated with 102 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — 246 cases in the past 30 days and 26 cases over the past seven days.