1 dead following Highway 35 collision northwest of Haliburton: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead following a two-vehicle collision northwest of Haliburton early Friday afternoon.

According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, around 12:10 p.m., emergency crews responded to a collision involving a flatbed truck and a passenger vehicle on Highway 35 near Shoe Lake Road, about 51 kilometres north of Haliburton, or about six kilometres south of the hamlet of Dorset in the Township of Algonquin Highlands.

OPP say one driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Their identity will be withheld until family can be notified,” OPP stated around 2 p.m.

The highway remains closed in both directions as OPP investigate the collision. Highways 117 and 118 are being used as detour routes.

One driver pronounced deceased as a result of a collision between a passenger vehicle and flatbed truck on #Hwy35, south of Dorset, @AHtownship, just after 12pm. Highway remains closed in both directions for police investigation. Witnesses call #HHOPP at 1-888-310-1122. ^gp pic.twitter.com/AlebxRpkTv — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) February 11, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

OPP are appealing for any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to call the Haliburton Highlands OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Highway 35 is closed in both directions near the Raven Lake Landing south of Dorset after a serious collision. Highways 117 and 118 will act as the detour route. — Township of Algonquin Highlands (@AHtownship) February 11, 2022