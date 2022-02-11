Menu

1 dead following Highway 35 collision northwest of Haliburton: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 11, 2022 2:23 pm
One person is dead following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 35 south of Dorset on Feb. 11, 2022. View image in full screen
One person is dead following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 35 south of Dorset on Feb. 11, 2022. Haliburton Highlands OPP

One person is dead following a two-vehicle collision northwest of Haliburton early Friday afternoon.

According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, around 12:10 p.m., emergency crews responded to a collision involving a flatbed truck and a passenger vehicle on Highway 35 near Shoe Lake Road, about 51 kilometres north of Haliburton, or about six kilometres south of the hamlet of Dorset in the Township of Algonquin Highlands.

OPP say one driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Their identity will be withheld until family can be notified,” OPP stated around 2 p.m.

The highway remains closed in both directions as OPP investigate the collision. Highways 117 and 118 are being used as detour routes.

OPP are appealing for any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to call the Haliburton Highlands OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

