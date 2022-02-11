Edmonton youth coordinator charged with possession of child pornography

Send this page to someone via email

A 69-year-old Edmonton man who previously worked as a volunteer youth coordinator has been charged with child pornography offences.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit began its investigation in December after receiving information from a cybertip.

Through the investigation, police seized computers and electronic devices, on which they found “hundreds of thousands of child sexual abuse materials,” ALERT said in a news release Friday.

The full analysis of the material is expected to take months, according to ALERT.

“The sheer volume, and the content of child sexual exploitation materials seized is quite disturbing, even to our most experienced investigators. Our primary concern is identifying potential victims, and providing the supports and resources they need,” said ICE Insp. John Respet.

David McDowell was arrested on Jan. 12 and charged with possession of child pornography.

Courtesy, ALERT

Police said McDowell previously worked as a volunteer youth coordinator for an Edmonton-based medieval recreation and culture group.

Because of the suspect’s previous involvement with youth groups and evidence gathered through the investigation, ICE said it is concerned there may be child victims in the Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver areas.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers or cybertip.ca.