Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: Mild air sticks around

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted February 14, 2022 1:50 pm
After some morning clouds, skies start to clear during the day on Tuesday. View image in full screen
After some morning clouds, skies start to clear during the day on Tuesday. SkyTracker Weather

Cooler air settled in for Valentine’s Day with the risk of rain and snow at times during the day.

That risk will diminish Monday night as skies clear and sunshine returns during the day on Tuesday following some morning clouds.

After ducking down just below freezing to start the day, clouds shuffle back in late Tuesday with the mercury making its way back up to about 6 C in the afternoon.

Clouds return Wednesday and linger through the rest of the week with the chance of showers at times.

Trending Stories

Daytime highs will stay in mid-single digits through the remainder of the week and into the weekend.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC weather tagSunshine tagCloud tagokanagan weather tagkelowna weather tagPenticton weather tagVernon Weather tagShuswap Weather tagOsoyoos Weather tagShowers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers