Okanagan weather: Mild air sticks around

Cooler air settled in for Valentine’s Day with the risk of rain and snow at times during the day.

That risk will diminish Monday night as skies clear and sunshine returns during the day on Tuesday following some morning clouds.

After ducking down just below freezing to start the day, clouds shuffle back in late Tuesday with the mercury making its way back up to about 6 C in the afternoon.

Clouds return Wednesday and linger through the rest of the week with the chance of showers at times.

Daytime highs will stay in mid-single digits through the remainder of the week and into the weekend.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

