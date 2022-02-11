Canada-wide warrant issued for man wanted in fatal shooting of 14-year-old Mississauga girl

Send this page to someone via email

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old Mississauga girl earlier this month, police say.

Peel Regional Police said that at around 9 p.m. on Feb. 1, emergency crews were called to a residential building in the area of Darcel Avenue and Etude Drive in Mississauga, near Goreway Drive and Derry Road, to check on the wellbeing of a girl.

Fourteen-year-old Taffash Riley was located suffering from a gunshot wound and died at the scene.

In an update Friday, police said investigators have “identified the person responsible for this shooting.”

A Canada-wide warrant has now been issued for 19-year-old Michael Moncherry-Desir, who is wanted for manslaughter, police said.

Police said Moncherry-Desir is considered “armed and dangerous.”

A warrant has been issued for 19-year-old Michael Moncherry-Desir. Handout / Peel Regional Police

“If observed, do not approach and call police immediately,” police said.

“Michael Moncherry-Desir is strongly encouraged to seek legal counsel and turn himself into police.”

Officers said anyone who is found assisting him will be charged accordingly.

Anyone with information on the investigation is being asked to contact police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

View image in full screen Fourteen-year-old Taffash Riley died earlier this month. Handout / Peel Regional Police