Toronto police seek man they say spat on woman, uttered anti-Asian slur

Toronto police say they are searching for a man who reportedly uttered a racist slur against a woman and also spat on her.

Police said it was on Jan. 23 at around 5 p.m. when a 39-year-old woman was waiting for the bus.

A man approached her and she was assaulted, police said.

Police also told Global News the man allegedly uttered an anti-Asian slur at the victim — and that the victim is Asian.

The suspect has been described as being six feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing a blue denim jacket, a black hoodie, beige pants, brown boots and sunglasses at the time of the incident.

Investigators have released surveillance photos of the suspect.

Anyone with information that can identify the suspect is ask to call police.

View image in full screen Photo of the suspect wanted in what police are calling a hate-motivated assault on Jan. 23, 2022. Handout / Toronto Police

