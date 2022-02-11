Restorative justice to be used in resolving charges in Nova Scotia lobster pound riot

Send this page to someone via email

Prosecutors are offering restorative justice to 25 people accused in the ransacking of a Nova Scotia lobster pound at the centre of a dispute over Indigenous fishing rights.

The provincial court in Yarmouth, N.S., heard today that 22 suspects in the case are entering the restorative justice program and that the three others would decide whether to follow suit next week.

Nova Scotia’s restorative justice program creates opportunities for people accused of crimes and victims of crime to work together to come to resolutions. The program also permits suspects to avoid criminal records.

The matter was adjourned by Judge James Burrill until Sept. 6, when a hearing will be convened for a status update on the restorative process.

Charges of break and enter and mischief were initially announced by the RCMP in January 2021 in connection with the incident at the lobster pound in Middle West Pubnico, N.S., on Oct. 14, 2020.

The Pubnico pound was storing lobster caught by members of the Sipekne’katik First Nation, which angered commercial fishers because the harvest was conducted outside the federally regulated season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2022.