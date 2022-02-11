Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Restorative justice to be used in resolving charges in Nova Scotia lobster pound riot

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 11, 2022 11:36 am
Click to play video: 'Atlantic fishers react to getting new fisheries minister' Atlantic fishers react to getting new fisheries minister
Following the election loss of incumbent Liberal Fisheries Minister Bernadete Jordan, there's hope in Nova Scotia that a new MP can help solve the ongoing Indigenous lobster fishing dispute. Ross Lord explains. – Sep 23, 2021

Prosecutors are offering restorative justice to 25 people accused in the ransacking of a Nova Scotia lobster pound at the centre of a dispute over Indigenous fishing rights.

The provincial court in Yarmouth, N.S., heard today that 22 suspects in the case are entering the restorative justice program and that the three others would decide whether to follow suit next week.

Nova Scotia’s restorative justice program creates opportunities for people accused of crimes and victims of crime to work together to come to resolutions. The program also permits suspects to avoid criminal records.

Read more: Massive fire destroys lobster pound in southern Nova Scotia

The matter was adjourned by Judge James Burrill until Sept. 6, when a hearing will be convened for a status update on the restorative process.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Charges of break and enter and mischief were initially announced by the RCMP in January 2021 in connection with the incident at the lobster pound in Middle West Pubnico, N.S., on Oct. 14, 2020.

The Pubnico pound was storing lobster caught by members of the Sipekne’katik First Nation, which angered commercial fishers because the harvest was conducted outside the federally regulated season.

Read more: N.S. RCMP lay charges against 23 in ransacking of Middle West Pubnico lobster pound

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2022.

Click to play video: 'Atlantic fishers react to getting new fisheries minister' Atlantic fishers react to getting new fisheries minister
© 2022 The Canadian Press
NS Lobster Dispute tagIndigenous Fishing Rights tagMi'kmaw Lobster Pound tagNS fisheries tagMikmaw fishing tagNova Scotia lobster pound riot tagNS indigenous lobster riot tagwest pubnico fishery tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers