Developmentally delayed Guelph woman defrauded of more than $5,000: police

Guelph police say a Guelph woman has been defrauded of more than $5,000 through social media.

In a news release on Friday, police said a woman described as developmentally delayed had been in contact with someone through a popular social media site who asked the woman for help moving to Canada.

“During January, the victim withdrew most of the money from her bank account and purchased Steam and iTunes gift cards, providing the tracking numbers to the suspect,” police said.

Police were called on Thursday to a home in the north end and said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7365.

The service is also reminding residents to be very cautious when dealing with people they do not know or interacting with people online.

“Be suspicious when someone asks to be paid with gift cards,” police said. “They should be treated like cash, as once the tracking numbers are provided to someone else it is very unlikely the funds can be recovered.”

