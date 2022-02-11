Crews begin clearing severely rutted streets in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Relief is coming for motorists battling rutted streets in Saskatoon.

Grading on streets with ruts at least 15 centimetres deep started overnight Thursday.

The top layers of the ruts on those streets will be shaved down with the snow stored in parking lanes. Snow may be removed from streets where there is no room to store the snow, said Terry Schmidt, the city’s general manager of construction and transportation.

“To open up these streets quickly for residents, we need to move fast,” Schmidt said.

“Colder temperatures are coming soon which will make grading harder for us.”

Schmidt said they are hopeful all severely rutted streets will be cleared within two weeks, but it could take longer if a snow event happens.

Recent mild temperatures, rain and the lack of snow removal on residential streets led to the rutting.

Snow is typically not removed from residential and local streets as it is not in the budget, according to the city’s website.

