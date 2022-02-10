Menu

Crime

RCMP search for Ste. Anne shooting suspect who may be armed

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted February 10, 2022 10:33 pm
Police say 27-year-old Nadezda White may be armed.
Police say 27-year-old Nadezda White may be armed. RCMP

RCMP is on the hunt for a suspect in a shooting early Thursday who may be armed.

At around 2 a..m., police say a 31-year-old man was shot at a residence in the RM of Ste. Anne. The suspect took off in what is described by police as an older beige pick-up truck.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, but the suspect has still not been found.

Trending Stories

RCMP say 27-year-old Nadezda White from Steinbach is wanted and anyone who spots her is asked not to approach the suspect and to call police.

White is described as 5’2″ and 100 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can call Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-1234, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or secure tip online at http://www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

