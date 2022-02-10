Saskatoon sculptors to represent province at Winterlude National Ice Carving Championships

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatchewan ice carving team is hoping to “bring home gold” in a national carving competition that’s focused on bringing the Olympic spirit home.

The Winterlude National Ice Carving Championships features carving masters from all 10 provinces competing to create the ‘nation’s greatest ice sculpture’. Peter Fogarty and Jeffrey Book are representing Saskatchewan this year.

The teams only had 20 hours to complete their masterpiece.

Their sculpture is inspired by Olympic curling. It’s called The Rings of Glory and it features three curlers: a child, a woman and a Paralympian.

“The piece was actually a tribute to the fact that Saskatoon held the event to pick the national team for the Olympics,” said Fogarty.

Fogarty’s first ever sculpting competition was for the Olympics in 1988 in Calgary, where he won the people’s choice award.

He says he’s happy to have the chance to compete in his hometown, Saskatoon.

“It’s quite nice that I’ve had the opportunity to compete here in Saskatoon, in my hometown. I have competed across Canada over the last 40 years, so it’s great to have the opportunity to compete in town,” said Fogarty

People can vote online between Feb. 11th and 20th.

