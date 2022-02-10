Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia Province House temporarily closed to visitors due to threats

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted February 10, 2022 5:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia to begin easing COVID-19 restrictions next week' Nova Scotia to begin easing COVID-19 restrictions next week
WATCH: With Nova Scotia leading the country in booster shots, the province’s top doctor says he’s comfortable to start easing restrictions. The province is announcing a three-phase reopening plan, with the first phase starting on Monday. But as Callum Smith reports, rules around masking and proof of vaccination aren’t expected to go away any time soon.

Nova Scotia’s legislative building is suspending access to visitors in light of “specific and non-specific” threats against Province House and nearby locations in downtown Halifax.

The temporary closure is slated to begin Friday and will last “until the risks abate,” said James Charlton, Chief Clerk of the House.

Read more: COVID-19 - Anti-mandate protest ties up traffic in parts of Halifax

Charlton told Global News the decision was made on the advice of the Sergeant-at-Arms, following discussions with Halifax Regional Police and RCMP.

There have also been conversations with the other Sergeants-at-Arms in other provinces in the country.

While Province House will be closed to visitors, Charlton said access will be normal for staff, caucus staff and legislative members.

Read more: Police say efforts by protest convoy to gridlock Fredericton won’t be tolerated

Tensions have been high amid growing protests against COVID-19 restrictions, including the ongoing trucker convoy outside Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

There is a similar convoy planned in Halifax this weekend, as well as outside New Brunswick’s legislative building in Fredericton.

Last week, Nova Scotia issued a directive under the Emergency Management Act “prohibiting protesters from blockading or disrupting traffic on any road, street or highway in Nova Scotia.”

Trending Stories

This week, several suspicious packages were reported to police that were sent to the offices of Nova Scotia MPs, MLAs and councillors at Halifax City Hall.

In the case of Conservative MP Rick Perkins, a staff member at his Barrington office came into contact with an apparent skin and eye irritant while handling an envelope on Monday. Perkins said the staff member’s eyes and hands began to burn and he called 911.

Read more: Envelope with disturbing images and ‘suspected chemical irritant’ sent to N.S. MPs

A similar package was received that day at the constituency office for Chris d’Entremont, the Conservative member for West Nova.

On Thursday, Liberal MP Mike Kelloway said his staff identified a suspicious package that was sent to his constituency office in Dominion.

