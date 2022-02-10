COVID-19: Peterborough reports 1 new death, 18 in hospital, 2 resolved outbreaks

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported a new death and hospitalized case along with 26 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to data released late Thursday afternoon.

The health unit’s COVID-19 tracker, issued at 4:22 p.m., reported the following data for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation:

Deaths: 54 since the pandemic was declared. The health unit says death reported Thursday was a woman in her 90s who was vaccinated.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 26 since the Wednesday, Feb. 9 update.

PCR lab-confirmed active cases: 222 — up from 219 on Wednesday. The health unit notes the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 5,233 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centre late Thursday afternoon reported 18 inpatients with COVID-19 — unchanged. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

The health unit Thursday reported 197 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic’s beginnings — one more since Wednesday — and 33 cases (unchanged) have been admitted to an intensive care unit since March 2020.

Resolved cases: 22 more since Wednesday’s update. The 4,957 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 94.7 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Clinics/testing: The health unit updates its list of clinics on its website offering first, second and third doses for adults and first doses for children aged five to 11. Walk-ins are available for any eligible age or dose at the Healthy Planet Arena in Peterborough. All other sites require appointments to be booked on Ontario’s online portal or by calling the provincial vaccine booking call centre at 1-833-943-3900.

Vaccination: Daily updates are posted on the COVID-19 tracker. Of note, 327,358 doses have been administered since Jan. 26, 2021.

Eligible residents (ages five and up) : 86.7 per cent have one dose; 82.7 per cent have two doses and 52.9 per cent have three doses.

: 86.7 per cent have one dose; 82.7 per cent have two doses and 52.9 per cent have three doses. Adults (age 18 and up) : 89.6 per cent have one dose; 87.6 per cent have two doses and 60.7 per cent have three doses.

: 89.6 per cent have one dose; 87.6 per cent have two doses and 60.7 per cent have three doses. Youth (ages five to 11 ): 53.8 per cent have one dose and 25 per cent have two doses.

): 53.8 per cent have one dose and 25 per cent have two doses. Youth (ages 12-17) : 82.8 per cent have one dose, 79.5 per cent have two doses and two per cent have three doses.

: 82.8 per cent have one dose, 79.5 per cent have two doses and two per cent have three doses. 122,816 residents have received a first dose while 117,054 have received two doses and 74,874 have received a third (booster) dose.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Testing continues at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. More information about booking a test through the COVID-19 Assessment Centre can be found on the health unit’s website.

Rapid antigen tests

The Ontario government says free rapid antigen tests will be made available at select grocery stores and pharmacies — a limit of one box of five tests per household. Sites in Peterborough offering the tests (check for availability) :

Charlotte Care Remedys Rx Pharmacy : 100-270 Charlotte St.

: 100-270 Charlotte St. Costco Pharmacy : 485 The Parkway

: 485 The Parkway DRUGStore Morello’s Your Independent Grocer: 400 Lansdowne St. E.

400 Lansdowne St. E. Lansdowne Pharmacy : 196 Lansdowne St. E.

: 196 Lansdowne St. E. Metro : 1154 Chemong Rd.

: 1154 Chemong Rd. Real Canadian Superstore: 769 Borden Ave. (Lansdowne Place)

Rexall : 85 George St. N. and 1154 Chemong Rd.

: 85 George St. N. and 1154 Chemong Rd. Sherbrooke Heights Pharmacy: 1625 Sherbrooke St. W.

1625 Sherbrooke St. W. Shoppers Drug Mart : 1875 Lansdowne St. W., 741 Lansdowne St. W., 250 Charlotte St. and 971 Chemong Rd.

: 1875 Lansdowne St. W., 741 Lansdowne St. W., 250 Charlotte St. and 971 Chemong Rd. Sobeys : 1200 Lansdowne St W. and 501 Towerhill Rd.

: 1200 Lansdowne St W. and 501 Towerhill Rd. The Clinic Pharmacy- Rx : 26 Hospital Dr.

: 26 Hospital Dr. Walmart: 1002 Chemong Rd. and 950 Lansdowne St. West

Other communities in the health unit’s juridisiction:

Lakefield : Village Pharmacy at 135 Queen St.

: Village Pharmacy at 135 Queen St. Norwood : Centennial Family Pharmacy, 2375 County Road 45

: Centennial Family Pharmacy, 2375 County Road 45 Keene: Keene Drug Mart, 1105 Heritage Line

For other community eligibility, visit the government’s website.

Outbreaks

No new outbreaks were reported Thursday and two outbreaks were declared resolved: Centennial Place long-term care in Millbrook (declared Jan. 14) and at a congregate living facility in Peterborough (No. 20, declared Jan. 30).

That leaves the following active outbreaks:

Congregate living facility (no. 22) in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 4

(no. 22) in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 4 Maple View Retirement Residence in Norwood: Declared Feb. 3

in Norwood: Declared Feb. 3 Congregate living setting in Peterborough County (no. 19): Declared Jan. 28.

in Peterborough County (no. 19): Declared Jan. 28. Peterborough Retirement Residence: Declared Jan. 14.

Declared Jan. 14. Kawartha Heights Retirement Living: Declared Jan. 14.

Declared Jan. 14. Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Declared Jan. 10 on the B4 inpatient unit.

Declared Jan. 10 on the B4 inpatient unit. Sherbrooke Heights Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 8.

in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 8. Congregate living facility (no. 9) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 6.

(no. 9) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 6. Congregate living facility (no. 7): Declared Dec. 29.

(no. 7): Declared Dec. 29. Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28, the home initially reported five staff cases. On Jan. 20 there were 16 cases (six residents, 10 staff). However, on Jan. 26 the facility reported no active cases but the outbreak remains in effect.

in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28, the home initially reported five staff cases. On Jan. 20 there were 16 cases (six residents, 10 staff). However, on Jan. 26 the facility reported no active cases but the outbreak remains in effect. Riverview Manor long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28.

There have been 872 cases (15 more since Wednesday’s update) associated with 101 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — 256 cases in the past 30 days and 38 cases over the past seven days.

