ANALYSIS: Jets looking to change the narrative

Now comes the hard part.

For all of the talk about blueprints and templates coming out of the Winnipeg Jets‘ 2-0 victory over the Minnesota Wild, the next challenge will be to string far more of those efforts together, beginning with this weekend’s games against the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators.

With a record of 19-17-7 and still nine points back of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference (and five teams to leapfrog), the real work is just beginning for the Jets.

Putting two points in the bank and pitching a shutout against a Wild team that was red-hot (winning six in a row and collecting 19 of a possible 20 points going into the contest) and had stung the Jets for 13 goals in the previous two meetings was a critical first step for a group that will need to get on a serious roll to make any noise during the stretch run.

The only way for that to happen is to make sure Tuesday’s effort becomes the new normal.

That’s not to say that three fights per game is going to be a necessity, but what we’ve seen from the Jets this season is that when the group is fully engaged and playing a more intense style, it seems to bring out the best in them.

With that in mind, continuing a stretch of five consecutive games against Central Division opponents coming out of the NHL all-star break would seem to be a benefit for the Jets.

“We didn’t ask our guys to go out and have two fights on the same play and have another fight later on in the game. We asked our guys to prepare for a heavy game, a physical game and there was probably going to be emotion in the game,” said Jets interim head coach Dave Lowry.

“We weren’t disappointed in what we expected. I really like the way our group stuck together and liked the way we played from start to finish.”

In one of the time-honoured traditions of the sport, Lowry spent plenty of time going into the game discussing the importance of his best players finding a way to elevate their respective levels.

View image in full screen Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) and defenceman Dylan DeMelo (2) celebrate at the end of the team’s NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. The Jets won 3-1. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). RF

Two of the players under the microscope of late were able to deliver on that front, with Connor Hellebuyck making 27 saves to record his third shutout of the season and Mark Scheifele producing the game-winning goal on the power play.

With seven sets of games on consecutive days on the docket during these final 39 games, the Jets are going to need some more solid showings from backup Eric Comrie, but Hellebuyck is expected to carry the bulk of the load.

What history has shown is that above-average to elite-level goaltending is going to be a prerequisite.

Hellebuyck has shown over time that’s precisely what he can provide for the Jets.

As for Scheifele, he sounded like someone who was refreshed during the break and took advantage of some time away from the rink to reset and refocus.

Especially with fellow centre Pierre-Luc Dubois (and defenceman Neal Pionk and right-winger Auston Poganski in COVID-19 protocol) out of the lineup, the pressure was on Scheifele to deliver.

Scoring his 11th goal of the season was important, but it was Scheifele’s attention to detail and puck management that really stood out.

Due to the absence of Dubois and with Adam Lowry in the box for more than 10 minutes of game action because of his two scraps with Marcus Foligno, Scheifele was given added responsibility and led all Jets forwards in ice time (24:47).

He was also given the chance to be on the ice to protect the lead after the Wild pulled their goalie in favour of an extra attacker.

That responsibility used to be almost automatic for Scheifele, but he’s been moved back in the rotation on that front at times under Lowry, so this was definitely a reward for a job well done.

One strong game won’t wash away the disappointment of the first half for Scheifele either, but again, this was an important first step.

The reason there has been a spotlight shining on both Hellebuyck and Scheifele is that their skill sets — and history of performance — suggest they can have an enormous impact on the outcome of games.

Of course, it’s going to take more than a two-person charge for the Jets to solve the season-long issue of consistency.

A concerted effort is required.

The top guns will certainly need to perform, but the secondary scoring is going to need to increase and the Jets will need some additional offence from the back end as well.

Above all, the defensive-zone commitment remains the top priority for this group — something that Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff reiterated during his mid-season assessment with reporters on Wednesday.

“Well, I think it’s been a very unique season. Obviously, lots has transpired in a short period of time,” said Cheveldayoff.

“When you sit back and look at it, all the different things that the group has had to endure, it’s been an emotional season. It’s had its ups, it’s had its downs.”

To this point, the Jets season has had more downs than ups, especially when you consider the lofty expectations.

As Jets captain Blake Wheeler said earlier this week, there is still time to change the narrative.

But that won’t be possible unless the Jets start putting together longer stretches of strong play.

Taking one step forward and then slipping one step back simply isn’t going to cut it.

“I mean, you can erase what happened in the first half pretty darn quick,” said Wheeler.

“You see it every year. There are teams that struggle and then figure it out and then go into the playoffs. Those are the dangerous teams. We still have a lot to look forward to here. Our season is far from over. We feel like we have enough to put something like that together. But it’s a matter of doing it.”

The stretch of hockey leading into the NHL trade deadline and beyond might not only define this season, it could go a long way toward determining the direction the franchise takes moving forward.

