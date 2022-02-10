Impaired driving charges laid in west London hit and run that left pedestrian dead: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 50-year-old London, Ont., man is facing charges of impaired driving causing death in connection with a hit-and-run collision late Tuesday night in the city’s west end involving a pedestrian.

First responders were called to the area of Oxford Street West near Laurel Street, west of Wonderland Road, around 11 p.m. Tuesday for a reported hit and run involving a pedestrian.

It’s believed the collision actually took place near the intersection of Oxford Street West and Hyde Park Road, roughly 1.6 kilometres to the west, police said.

Upon arriving near Laurel Street, crews located one man with “significant injuries,” police said. Life-saving measures were initiated on the man, who was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Police have not released the identity of the deceased, saying they have yet to confirm the man’s identity and notify his next of kin.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers were provided with a description of the suspect vehicle, and say a suspect was taken into custody shortly after midnight Wednesday, police said.

In an update Thursday, police announced three charges had been laid against a 50-year-old London man, including impaired driving causing death, impaired driving causing death exceeding blood alcohol concentration, and failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death.

The accused, identified as David Charles MacMicken, appeared in court on Wednesday and will appear again on March 9, police said.

Investigation into the collision is ongoing, and police say anyone with information is asked to contact them or Crime Stoppers.