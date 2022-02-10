Menu

Canada

Canada faces some trade restrictions on poultry due to bird flu found in Nova Scotia

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 10, 2022 11:26 am
Click to play video: 'Avian Flu detected in Nova Scotia geese' Avian Flu detected in Nova Scotia geese
A confirmed case of the H5N1 Avian flu has been found in Nova Scotia -- in a Canadian goose. Now the department of natural resources is testing birds around the province to get a sense of how widespread the outbreak might be. Amber Fryday has more – Feb 1, 2022

Canada’s food safety watchdog says the discovery of avian influenza in a commercial poultry flock in Nova Scotia has resulted in international trade restrictions on some Canadian poultry products.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the outbreak of high pathogenic H5N1 was reported last week to the World Organization for Animal Health.

The agency says in a news release on Wednesday that the detection has resulted in Canada’s animal health status being changed to say it is not free from avian influenza.

Read more: N.S. Natural Resources monitoring wildlife birds after avian flu detected

South Korea and the Philippines have imposed restrictions on poultry products from all of Canada including live poultry, poultry meat and edible eggs.

The United States, European Union, Taiwan, Mexico, Japan and Hong Kong have imposed restrictions on some products from Nova Scotia, or from the specific area of the province affected by the bird flu outbreak.

Russia has imposed restrictions on poultry from both Nova Scotia and on Newfoundland and Labrador, where bird flu was also detected in January and December.

Read more: Avian Flu detected in geese on hobby farm outside Halifax, owner ‘devastated’

The CFIA has not specified the type of birds affected by the pathogen in the Nova Scotia flock.

The agency has said that avian influenza circulates naturally in birds and can affect food-producing birds including chickens, turkeys, quails, and guinea fowl, as well as pet and wild birds.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza can cause severe illness and death in birds.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2022

© 2022 The Canadian Press
