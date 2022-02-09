Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP investigating fatal Dubuc, Sask. shooting

By Brody Ratcliffe Global News
Posted February 9, 2022 9:07 pm
An RCMP officer sits outside a home surrounded by police tape where four people were found dead Tuesday, in Richmond, B.C., on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says one of the people found dead in a Richmond, B.C., home had a valid firearms licence and access to guns. View image in full screen
An RCMP officer sits outside a home surrounded by police tape where four people were found dead Tuesday, in Richmond, B.C., on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says one of the people found dead in a Richmond, B.C., home had a valid firearms licence and access to guns. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

On Jan. 28 at around 11:40 p.m., Esterhazy RCMP responded to a call of a shooting outside a residence in Dubuc., Sask.

When EMS and RCMP arrived on scene they noted one injured male.  Shortly after, 47-year old Tracy Rogalski was pronounced dead on scene.

Read more: Wanted Salmon Arm man picked up in Ontario

The Saskatchewan RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating his death as a homicide.

Trending Stories

Investigators ask anyone with information about Tracy’s death to contact their local police service or RCMP detachment.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

Click to play video: 'Thieves target Alberta wildlife cameras near Sundre' Thieves target Alberta wildlife cameras near Sundre
Thieves target Alberta wildlife cameras near Sundre

 

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagSaskatchewan Crime tagDubuc tagDubuc Shooting tagDubuc SK tagSK Crime tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers