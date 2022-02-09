RCMP investigating fatal Dubuc, Sask. shooting

Send this page to someone via email

On Jan. 28 at around 11:40 p.m., Esterhazy RCMP responded to a call of a shooting outside a residence in Dubuc., Sask.

When EMS and RCMP arrived on scene they noted one injured male. Shortly after, 47-year old Tracy Rogalski was pronounced dead on scene.

The Saskatchewan RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating his death as a homicide.

Investigators ask anyone with information about Tracy’s death to contact their local police service or RCMP detachment.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

