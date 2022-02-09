Vancouver Island First Nation to begin work to locate unmarked graves at residential school site

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: This story deals with disturbing subject matter that may upset and trigger some readers. Discretion is advised.

The Tseshaht First Nation announced Wednesday it has begun the “foundational work” to locate unmarked graves are the Alberni Indian Residential School site.

A team has been created to begin gathering the knowledge needed to prepare the community and site for ground-penetrating radar scanning, the nation said in a release.

“We are acutely aware of the large task at hand,” noted Wahmeesh (Ken Watts), Elected Chief Councillor, in a release. “This is not work we take lightly. As we ask survivors to share their knowledge and experiences with our research and investigation team, we are fully committed to providing cultural support to them through every stage of this process.”

This type of radar has been used at other former residential school sites in B.C. and across Canada, most recently in Williams Lake.

An initial sweep of the former grounds of St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School in Williams Lake uncovered 93 possible burial sites.

The Tseshaht First Nation said an announcement will be made when scanning is to begin but it won’t happen until soil conditions are ideal.

“Over the next few months, our members and the public can potentially expect to see more people at the site and drones doing LiDAR scanning,” explained Wahmeesh.

“We hope to undertake the first phase scanning of ground-penetrating radar in spring or summer of this year.”

Alberni Indian Residential School was located on Vancouver Island just a few miles outside of Port Alberni, adjoining the Tseshaht Indian Reserve, according to the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation.

It operated from 1900 to 1973.

It was managed by the Presbyterian Church from 1900 to 1925 and then transferred to the United Church, Board of Home Missions through the Women’s Missionary Society from 1926 to 1969.

It was then operated by the federal government until it closed.

There are no records of the grades taught at this school.

“The Alberni Indian Residential School was located on our traditional territory, and we feel a sacred obligation to lead this project, with culture and healing at the forefront for our people. We are guided by survivors, ha’wiih (hereditary chiefs), council and our people to give this project the honour, respect and dignity it deserves,” emphasized Wahmeesh.

“Indigenous communities are struggling. Now, more than ever, we are losing loved ones in unprecedented numbers while dealing with news that continues to trigger trauma for our people. Two weeks ago, Williams Lake First Nation announced the discovery of 93 potential graves of lost souls who attended the St. Joseph Mission Residential School. This pain is felt by all Indigenous people and c̓ išaaʔatḥ (Tseshaht) First Nation stands with this Nation and all Nations who are being called to do this important work for their communities.”

In addition, the c̓išaaʔatḥ (Tseshaht) First Nation has begun fundraising for a memorial to honour all those who attended the Alberni Indian Residential School.

To date, the nation has raised more than $60,000 in donations.