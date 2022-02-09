Jeep allegedly involved in Toronto collision which left man seriously injured located

Send this page to someone via email

Police say officers have located a Jeep allegedly involved in a collision in Toronto which left a man with serious injuries.

In a press release issued Wednesday, Toronto police said on Feb. 3, just before 5 p.m., officers responded to a collision in the Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue area.

Officers said a dark-coloured four-door Jeep Wrangler had stopped westbound on Driftwood Avenue.

Police said a 67-year-old man was crossing southbound on Jane Street in front of the Jeep.

According to police, he slipped on the road and fell to the ground in front of the Jeep.

Officers said the Jeep turned, making contact with the man.

“The man was dragged approximately 100 metres along the street,” the release reads.

Police said the man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.

According to police, on Tuesday, the Jeep was located by police.

“The investigation is ongoing by members of Traffic Service,” the release reads. “Police are asking local residents, businesses and drivers, who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident, to contact investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police, or Crime Stoppers.

