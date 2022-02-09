COVID-19: Free rapid antigen tests now available at these Guelph locations

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government announced on Wednesday that it will be distributing 5.5 million rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 each week for eight weeks to various pharmacy and grocery store locations across the province.

Over 2,300 locations will provide the tests while supplies last with a limit of one box of five tests per household.

Some participating retailers include Costco, Shoppers Drug Mart, Loblaws, Metro, Food Basics, Rexall, Sobeys, Real Canadian Superstore, Longo’s, Walmart, among others.

There are at least 34 locations in Guelph that are offering the tests. Here is a list of those locations in alphabetical order.

Campus Pharmacy at 35 Harvard Rd.

Costco Pharmacy at 19 Elmira Rd.

Food Basics at 380 Eramosa Rd.

Food Basics at 222 Silvercreek Pkwy.

Food Basics at 3 Clair Rd.

Gordon Pharmacy — Rx at 1515 Gordon St.

Guelph Discount Pharmacy at 7-20 Woodlawn Rd.

Kortright Pharmacy Ltd. at 570 Kortright Rd.

Life Care Edinburgh Pharmacy at 492 Edinburgh Rd.

Metro at 500 Edinburgh Rd.

Pharma Plus at 55 Wyndham St.

Pharma Plus at 265 Eramosa Rd.

Pharmore Pharmacy at 21 Yarmouth St.

Prime Care Pharmacy Arboretum at 281 Stone Rd.

Rexall Pharma Plus at 140-666 Woolwich St.

Royal City Pharmacy at 84 Gordon St.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 88 Clair Rd.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 375 Eramosa Rd.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 615 Scottsdale Dr.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 104 Silvercreek Pkwy.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 435 Stone Rd.

Speedvale Pharmacy at 334 Speedvale Ave.

University Square Pharmacy at 987 Gordon St.

Walmart at 175 Stone Rd.

Walmart at 11 Woodlawn Rd.

Westminster Square Remedy’s Rx at 33 Farley Dr.

Westwood Pharmacy at 500 Willow Rd.

Willow Pharmacy at 47 Willow Rd.

Woodlawn Pharmacy at 472 Woodlawn Rd.

Wyndham Pharmasave at 45 Wyndham St.

Zehrs at 124 Clair Rd.

Zehrs at 297 Eramosa Rd.

Zehrs at 160 Kortright Rd.

Zehrs at 1045 Paisley Rd.

Walmart will make the tests available online with grocery pickup orders but no in-store pickup. For all the other retailers listed, in-store pickup is available.

Almost all of these sites will be able to start distributing the tests by Wednesday, officials said.

They also said there will be no tracking or barriers in accessing the rapid tests. Retailers are not required to take down health cards or names to ensure the allotment of one test kit per household. Officials said they hope Ontarians will respect the one box per household limit.

After the eight weeks, the government will reassess the need and demand as the province gradually reopens the economy.

— with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues