Rock slide closes section of Highway 3 in B.C.’s Southern Interior

A section of Highway 3 in B.C.’s Southern Interior has been closed in both directions because of a slide.

DriveBC reported Wednesday midday that there were rocks on the road near Christina Lake, which is approximately 20 minutes east of Grand Forks.

Hwy3 blocked just west of East Lake Rd in Christian Lake. YRB is on site and will have single lane opened soon. Waiting for Geotechnical assessment before fully open. #hwy3 #ChristinaLake pic.twitter.com/MhWdKBIAU1 — YRB – Kootenay Boundary (@YRBKootenayBdn) February 9, 2022

The slide happened between 68th Avenue and Paulson Bridge, with the closure being a distance of around two kilometres.

View image in full screen A map showing the location of the Highway 3 closure. DriveBC

The local highway maintenance company, Yellowhead Road and Bridge, said on social media that crews were on-site and that they were waiting for a geotechnical assessment before the highway could be fully opened.

