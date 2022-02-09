Rock slide closes section of Highway 3 in B.C.’s Southern Interior

A section of Highway 3 in B.C.’s Southern Interior has been closed in both directions because of a slide.
DriveBC reported Wednesday midday that there were rocks on the road near Christina Lake, which is approximately 20 minutes east of Grand Forks.
The slide happened between 68th Avenue and Paulson Bridge, with the closure being a distance of around two kilometres.
Trending Stories
The local highway maintenance company, Yellowhead Road and Bridge, said on social media that crews were on-site and that they were waiting for a geotechnical assessment before the highway could be fully opened.
SFU researchers hope to predict rockslides
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments