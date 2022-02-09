Menu

Traffic

Rock slide closes section of Highway 3 in B.C.’s Southern Interior

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 9, 2022 3:02 pm
Highway 3 rock slide BC Interior View image in full screen
A photo of the rock slide covering Highway 3 near Christina Lake in B.C.’s Southern Interior. Yellowhead Road and Bridge

A section of Highway 3 in B.C.’s Southern Interior has been closed in both directions because of a slide.

DriveBC reported Wednesday midday that there were rocks on the road near Christina Lake, which is approximately 20 minutes east of Grand Forks.

The slide happened between 68th Avenue and Paulson Bridge, with the closure being a distance of around two kilometres.

Highway 3 closure rock slide location View image in full screen
A map showing the location of the Highway 3 closure. DriveBC

The local highway maintenance company, Yellowhead Road and Bridge, said on social media that crews were on-site and that they were waiting for a geotechnical assessment before the highway could be fully opened.

Click to play video: 'SFU researchers hope to predict rockslides' SFU researchers hope to predict rockslides
SFU researchers hope to predict rockslides – Sep 19, 2019
