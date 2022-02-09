Mohawk College part of initiative to provide workplace support for deaf and hard of hearing community

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is investing more than $750,000 to offer better employment support for those in the deaf and hard of hearing community.

Led by Mohawk College in partnership with George Brown College and the Canadian Hard of Hearing Association (CHHA), the project will collect and analyze data, with the goal of providing workplaces with more opportunities to support these individuals.

We thank @ONgov for funding our important partnership with @GBCollege, Canadian Hard of Hearing Association to identify and remove barriers to employment for Deaf and Hard of Hearing people in Ontario. @MonteMcNaughton @MohawkCollege @CollegesOntario https://t.co/0iJiWqVtt9 — Ron McKerlie (@ronmckerlie) February 9, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Mohawk College president and CEO Ron McKerlie says the partnership “will establish some best practices that will help advance the economic and social well-being of this community.”

McKerlie says Mohawk, George Brown College and the CHHA have committed to engaging a minimum of 10 employers in the province to provide entry-level positions across a wide range of industries.

Lee Pigeau, national executive director for the CHHA, says only 20 per cent of the deaf and hard of hearing community are fully employed, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only made things worse.

“By working collectively to remove barriers and increase access to economic opportunities, we can positively impact the quality of life for everyone,” Pigeau says.

The initiative is a year-long project that will wrap up in October.