Canada

Alberta government seeking $1.3B from U.S. over cancelled Keystone XL pipeline

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 9, 2022 12:35 pm
Pipes intended for construction of the Keystone XL pipeline are shown in Gascoyne, N.D. on Wednesday April 22, 2015. View image in full screen
Alberta is seeking $1.3 billion in compensation from the U.S. government in the wake of President Joe Biden's cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline's permit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Panetta

Alberta is seeking $1.3 billion in compensation from the U.S. government in the wake of President Joe Biden’s cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline’s permit.

The provincial government says it has filed a notice of intent to launch a claim under legacy rules tied to the old North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA.

Read more: Keystone XL pipeline is officially dead. What does this mean for Canada?

The proposed Keystone XL pipeline had been the subject of a decade-plus battle that pitted the energy industry against environmentalists.

Biden revoked the permit for Keystone XL shortly after his inauguration last year.

Calgary-based TC Energy, the company behind the proposed pipeline, filed a similar claim in July seeking US$15 billion, after formally cancelling the project and taking a $2.2-billion writedown.

Read more: TC Energy seeks to recoup costs from U.S. for cancelled Keystone XL pipeline expansion

The Alberta government had invested in the project and was left on the hook for $1.3 billion when it was cancelled.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
