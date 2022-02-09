Menu

Health

Quebec registers 31 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations fall again

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted February 9, 2022 11:11 am
Click to play video: 'Quebec lays out deconfinement plans' Quebec lays out deconfinement plans
Premier Francois Legault has outlined deconfinement plans for the next 4 weeks, as COVID-19 hospitalizations in the province continue to drop. As of March 14, most measures will have been lifted, leaving only mask mandates and vaccination passport requirements. As Global's Gloria Henriquez explains, some doctors hope the province has pulled some lessons from this latest wave.

Quebec reported 31 new deaths and another drop in hospital numbers Wednesday as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Officials say hospitalizations related to the health crisis stood at 2,348, a decrease of 32 compared with the previous day. Of those patients, 171 are in intensive care, a drop of seven.

This comes after 178 patients were admitted in the last 24-hour period, while 210 were discharged.

The province saw another 3,361 new novel coronavirus cases, though authorities say the daily tally isn’t representative of the current situation since only high-risk groups have access to official testing sites.

Read more: Quebec announces staggered reopening plan through to mid-March

The most recent information shows 28,296 tests were given at screening clinics Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebecers continue to register their rapid test results on the government’s new website. More than 72,070 results have been declared, including 55,794 positive results.

Meanwhile, 35,044 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the last day. The province has given out more than 18 million shots to date.

Over the course of the pandemic, the province has reported a total of 889,057 cases and 13,582 deaths. In Quebec, 841,200 people have recovered from the virus.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
