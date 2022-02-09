Ontario COVID numbers: 2,059 people in hospital, 449 in intensive care

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 2,059 people in hospital with COVID on Wednesday, with 449 in intensive care units.

This is down by 195 hospitalizations and a decrease of 25 in ICUs since the previous day. Last Wednesday, there were 2,939 hospitalizations with 555 in ICU.

The province recently began distinguishing between those who were admitted to hospital directly because of COVID, and those who were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for the virus.

Of the 2,059 people in hospital with COVID-19, 56 per cent of them were admitted because of the virus, while 44 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19.

Of the 449 people in ICUs with the virus, around 80 per cent were admitted because of COVID, while around 20 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario COVID cases, deaths, vaccinations, recoveries, testing

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 3,162 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to recent testing restrictions. The provincial case total now stands at 1,061,403.

Of the 3,162 new cases recorded, the data showed 456 were unvaccinated people, 131 were partially vaccinated people, 2,173 were fully vaccinated people. For 402 people the vaccination status was unknown.

The death toll in the province has risen to 11,944 as 66 more virus-related deaths were added. A Ministry of Health spokesperson said 65 of the deaths were from the past 30 days. One death occurred more than a month ago.

“Of these, three deaths occurred on Feb. 8, nine deaths occurred on Feb. 7 and 12 deaths occurred on Feb 6, with the remaining occurring in the preceding days,” the spokesperson said.

There are a total of 1,061,403 recoveries, which is around 95 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 4,992 from the previous day.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 89.5 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 92.1 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 51.4 per cent — more than 6.6 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

Story continues below advertisement

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 54.6 per cent with 24.8 per cent who are now fully vaccinated.

The province administered 40,906 doses in the last day.

The government said 22,906 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 9,152 tests currently under investigation.

The test positivity rate stands at 11.9 per cent.

Advertisement