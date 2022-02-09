TTC employee rushed to hospital after being stabbed at Dupont station

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say an employee with the TTC has been stabbed at Dupont station on Wednesday morning.

Police said the incident happened at around 6:15 a.m.

A man in his 40s was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, paramedics said.

“Our thoughts are with a TTC employee who was attacked this morning,” TTC spokesperson Stuart Green tweeted. He said the employee was not operating a train at the time of the incident.

“Turn backs at Spadina and St Clair W. with shuttles operating,” Green said.

Investigators said the suspect fled the station.

The suspect is described as a man, around 30 years old with a beard and wearing a do-rag, black jacket, red hoodie, black jeans and a backpack, police said.

STABBING:

Dupont St + Spadina Rd

Dupont Subway

6:14am

– Police are on scene

– Trains holding

– Operator stabbed

– Suspect fled the station: m/dark skin, 30yrs, beard, black do rag, black jacket, red hoody, black jeans, backpack#GO260416

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 9, 2022

Our thoughts are with a #TTC employee who was attacked this morning.

En route to hospital.

No further details as police continue to investigate, but employee was not operating the train at the time.

Turn backs at Spadina and St Clair W. with shuttles operating. https://t.co/BA5oIp0ZXI — TTCStuart 🚈🗣️ (@TTCStuart) February 9, 2022