TTC employee rushed to hospital after being stabbed at Dupont station

Toronto police say an employee with the TTC has been stabbed at Dupont station on Wednesday morning.
Police said the incident happened at around 6:15 a.m.
A man in his 40s was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, paramedics said.
“Our thoughts are with a TTC employee who was attacked this morning,” TTC spokesperson Stuart Green tweeted. He said the employee was not operating a train at the time of the incident.
“Turn backs at Spadina and St Clair W. with shuttles operating,” Green said.
Investigators said the suspect fled the station.
The suspect is described as a man, around 30 years old with a beard and wearing a do-rag, black jacket, red hoodie, black jeans and a backpack, police said.
