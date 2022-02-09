Menu

Crime

TTC employee rushed to hospital after being stabbed at Dupont station

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 9, 2022 7:18 am
Police at Dupont station. View image in full screen
Police at Dupont station. Police at Dupont station.

Toronto police say an employee with the TTC has been stabbed at Dupont station on Wednesday morning.

Police said the incident happened at around 6:15 a.m.

A man in his 40s was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, paramedics said.

Read more: Man charged after allegedly exposing himself to 13-year-old girl on Toronto streetcar

“Our thoughts are with a TTC employee who was attacked this morning,” TTC spokesperson Stuart Green tweeted. He said the employee was not operating a train at the time of the incident.

“Turn backs at Spadina and St Clair W. with shuttles operating,” Green said.

Investigators said the suspect fled the station.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect is described as a man, around 30 years old with a beard and wearing a do-rag, black jacket, red hoodie, black jeans and a backpack, police said.

Police at Dupont station. View image in full screen
Police at Dupont station. Doug Gamey / Global News

Story continues below advertisement

