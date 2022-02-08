SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Beijing Olympics: U.S. skiing star Mikaela Shiffrin stuns after failing to finish races

By Simon Evans and Shadia Nasralla Reuters
Posted February 8, 2022 11:58 pm
Mikaela Shiffrin, of the United States sits on the side of the course after skiing out in the first run of the women's slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty). View image in full screen
Mikaela Shiffrin, of the United States sits on the side of the course after skiing out in the first run of the women's slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty). TH

Mikaela Shiffrin’s nightmare start to the Beijing Olympics continued on Wednesday as the American skied out on the first run of the slalom, failing to finish for the second race in a row.

The 26-year-old, who has dominated the technical events in recent years, was eliminated from the competition after missing an early gate. She had also crashed out on the first run of the giant slalom on Monday.

“I was pushing, there was no space to slip up even a little bit … it feels like a really big let down,” Shiffrin told reporters.

“My entire career has taught me to trust in my skiing … when the pressure is high, of course the pressure is high but that didn’t feel like the biggest issue today.

“It’s not the end of the world and it’s stupid to care this much but I feel like I have to question a lot now.”

Click to play video: 'A tale of two athletes: U.S.-born Olympians competing for China face different reactions' A tale of two athletes: U.S.-born Olympians competing for China face different reactions
A tale of two athletes: U.S.-born Olympians competing for China face different reactions

The four-time world champion won gold in the slalom at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and finished fourth in Pyeongchang four years later.

Germany’s Lena Duerr, who leads the first run with a time of 52.17, said it was rare to see Shiffrin go out so soon.

Trending Stories

“It’s very unusual for Mikaela to go out this early, also in the giant slalom and now in the slalom , clearly something is off,” she said.

“She has won so much and knew she was the clear favorite and I think that does leave an effect, even on someone like Mikaela.”

Read more: China bringing in more spectators for Olympics with COVID-19 ‘under control’

Shriffin’s World Cup rival, Slovak Petra Vlhova, is placed eighth after the main skiers completed the first run, 0.72 seconds behind Duerr.

Switzerland’s Michelle Gisin was second fastest, just three hundredths behind the German, with giant slalom gold medal winner Sara Hector a further nine hundredths back.

Shiffrin had headed to China with high expectations, with former team mates such as Lindsey Vonn suggesting she could medal in all events.

Former Olympic downhill champion Vonn was quick to offer support to her compatriot.

“Gutted for @MikaelaShiffrin but this does not take away from her storied career and what she can and will accomplish going forward. Keep your head high,” she tweeted.

Shiffrin has two gold medals from her three Olympics so far — she won the giant slalom in Pyeongchang. She also has 73 career wins on the World Cup circuit.

While slalom and giant slalom were her favored events, Shiffrin still has a strong chance to medal in the combined, and could also elect to compete in the speed events — downhill and super-G.

(Reporting by Simon Evans, additional reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Simon Jennings; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

© 2022 Reuters
