Police are searching for a three-year-old girl reported missing in Barrie.

In a tweet just after 10 p.m., on Tuesday, Barrie Police said officers are searching for Arabella Vienneau.

#BarriePolice is seeking the assistance of the public in locating 3-year old Arabella VIENNEAU. Police have concerns for the child's well being. Please call Barrie Police at 705-725-7025 ext 2129 with any information or 911 if the child is located or you know of her whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/FAqIvwQzTu — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) February 9, 2022

Police say they have “concerns for the child’s well-being.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-725-7025 extension 2129.