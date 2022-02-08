Penticton B.C. bar to host free wedding ceremonies over Valentine’s Day weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Wedding bells are ringing at a Penticton, B.C., bar.

The Barking Parrot, located inside Penticton Lakeside Resort, will become an official wedding chapel this Valentine’s Day weekend.

“We are welcoming anyone that wishes to get married in a spontaneous and novel way,” said Penticton Lakeside Resort general manager, Elizabeth Cucnik.

“It is incredibly unique to have an experience like this especially at a lakeside bar.”

On Saturday, Feb. 12, the bar will have a local Justice of the Peace, Heather Byer, between 9 and 10 p.m. for nuptials. Any couple who would like to get married can do so for free.

“It will be a Vegas theme party. Part of the thought process to this was why would people get married in a bar. Well, chances are they’d get married on a whim in Vegas, so we went with that theme,” said Penticton Lakeside Resort director of food and beverage, Keith Corbett.

“It will be the first time that we are doing this but there might be more chances of this in the future. It will be entertaining but also a special time for many people as well.”

Wedding bells are ringing at The Barking Parrot. This Valentine’s Day weekend the #Penticton bar will turn into a wedding chapel. Free nuptials, $4.95 buffet, reception & free hotel room for the newlyweds. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/GToFcapP3f — Taya Fast (@taya_fast) February 8, 2022

Corbett added that many of the staff had personal stories of couples who had to postpone their weddings due to the ongoing pandemic.

“As always we have those round-table discussions to see what we could do to celebrate. No one can forget that we are in the pandemic and that started the conversation of what would people want to do,” said Corbett.

The evening will include a $4.95 Chinese food buffet and reception to follow with DJ Flashy G. The hotel is also offering a free one-night stay to the newlyweds.

“We can’t have romance without privacy and intimacy — we really wanted to capture that entire experience for the couples. They will get that fun Vegas-themed party and then a little staycation,” said Cucnik.

The bar will be open to the public and you must be 19 years old or older to enter and to get married.

“If anyone loves to take in a marriage or feels like they’ve missed out on their friends getting married over the past couple years, come watch some strangers get married,” said Corbett.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Corbett says three couples have committed to tying the knot at The Barking Parrot.

For more information or if you would like to book a spot, contact The Barking Parrot.

