COVID-19: 5 more people admitted to ICUs in B.C. while hospitalizations remain steady

Send this page to someone via email

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 remains steady in B.C. Tuesday with only one person discharged in the last 24 hours.

This leaves 986 people in hospital.

However, five more people in hospital have been admitted to the ICU, bringing that total to 146.

Thankfully, there have been no new deaths so that total remains steady at 2,707 since the pandemic began.

2:05 B.C. reports 987 COVID-19 positive patients in hospital, 141 in critical care B.C. reports 987 COVID-19 positive patients in hospital, 141 in critical care

Story continues below advertisement

There remain 24,372 active cases in the province, with the addition of 1,117 new cases in the past 24 hours.

There have been a total of 335,042 since the pandemic began.

As of Tuesday, 90.3 per cent (4,499,531) of eligible people five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 84.7 per cent (4,221,630) have received their second dose.

In addition, 93 per cent (4,311,850) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 90.4 per cent (4,188,096) received their second dose and 50.2 per cent (2,327,036) have received a third dose.

Also, 93.4 per cent (4,038,891) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose, 90.8 per cent (3,927,833) received their second dose and 53.3 per cent (2,304,735) have received a third dose.

The British Columbia government announced Tuesday it is focusing on getting through the rest of the COVID-19 pandemic while committing to invest in safe workplaces, new schools and lobbying Ottawa for more money for health care.

Lt. Gov. Janet Austin read the Speech from the Throne on Tuesday, outlining the province’s vision for the next year.

Story continues below advertisement

“In the months ahead, your government’s top priority will continue to be keeping people healthy and safe through the rest of the pandemic. It can be easy to forget how far we have come,” Austin read.

“That’s why your government will continue taking the next steps in the largest immunization rollout in our province’s history. As it has from the beginning of the pandemic, B.C. will continue to have public health experts leading our response.”