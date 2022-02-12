January 2022 Coach of the Month: Sam Buchanan

Send this page to someone via email

Having played ringette for the better part of her life, Sam Buchanan chose to pick up coaching.

“I just love giving back to the sport. I think it’s super fun that we have girls who are still playing, giving back to the sport,” she told Global News prior to an afternoon practice at Eric Coy arena.

“It’s just been super fun to let them know what I’ve learned during my years of playing ringette,” continued the head coach of the U14 Southwest Fury.

Those lessons don’t always involve building skills on the ice. Just ask one of her first year players, Nora Brown.

“My first practice that I came to, we did a dance on the ice. She had a speaker and we were dancing!”

“We definitely implement team activities,” said Buchanan.

“It’s obviously been a bit challenging due to COVID, but we’re doing our best. We have the ability to have group chats, as well as make sure they come half an hour early, pump up music, all that stuff.”

View image in full screen Buchanan giving her team a pep talk in between drills at Eric Coy arena. Marek Tkach / Global News

Those activities have proven to be even more important after a difficult year.

“With them not being able to be in school sometimes, this was their safe place to come hang out with friends and release some of that pent up energy. As well for me too, it’s the same thing,” she said.

Whether Buchanan is teaching the team new tricks on the ice, or giving the occasional pep-talk, her enthusiasm for the sport easily shines through.

“She’s a bit more energetic than a lot of other coaches. She’s fun to have a coach,” said one her veteran forwards Gwen Brown.

