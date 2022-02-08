Grassroots organization aims to bring more mental health supports to Manitoba farmers

Send this page to someone via email

A grassroots organization is aiming to bring more mental health supports to Manitoba farmers and their families.

The Manitoba Farmer Wellness Program, created by veterans of Manitoba’s farming community, intends to offer up to six free one-on-one sessions with counsellors who have a background in agriculture.

“In the farming culture and community, mental health has never been something that has been talked about easily,” said Roberta Galbraith, a farmer and board member of the newly-formed organization.

“I think we’ve moved the needle on that in the last maybe five years or so … but from a farming perspective, there are lots of reasons why — when you take a step back — you understand that mental health may be an issue.”

Story continues below advertisement

The pandemic and subsequent market disruptions, Galbraith said, have added uncertainty to an already stressful sector, which for many involves working long hours 365 days a year.

Galbraith added that a lack of control over factors that can positively or negatively affect crops and livestock is leading to more and more farmers dealing with anxiety, depression or other mental health issues.

“Whether it’s a drought or too much moisture, you don’t really have any control over what you get paid for your product unless you’re one of the supply manage industries,” Galbraith said.

“Even then, there’s lots of stress because their inputs go up and they can’t control the cost of that.”

The group intends to begin accepting appointments in March, and says services will be available during the day, evenings, or on weekends, via telephone, video chat, or in person.

Gerry Friesen is a board member and co-founder of the program, and hopes it will help local farmers feel comfortable to reach out and seek help when they are struggling mentally or emotionally.

“It’s filling a gap in Manitoba. It’s a crisis line for farmers and their families who feel the overwhelming stress or feel the need to get help in what they’re dealing with,” Friesen said.

Story continues below advertisement

Friesen knows from his own experiences that the stress and anxiety that often come along with farming can have real and serious effects on farmers’ mental health.

“I went through this myself and my own personal journey where you feel very much alone. You think this is happening to you and not to others,” Friesen said.

“To be able to present people that they’re not alone is just a huge factor and really gets people to start talking about it.”

Friesen added they’ve been able to get things started thanks to seed money from Manitoba Farmers with Disabilities, but the first three donations came from farmers.

“Farmers understand the importance of this, and I think — and I’ll be quite blunt about it — industry needs to step up and realize that their customers, the people that grow food for us, are important to society and everybody needs to step up to the place and make this happen,” Friesen said.

The program is in the “final stages of development,” and any potential clients, counsellors or donors are encouraged to visit the Manitoba Farmers Wellness Program website to get involved.

0:57 Recent snowfall not enough to quell drought fears: KAP Recent snowfall not enough to quell drought fears: KAP – Jan 13, 2022