Ontario announces approvals for 747 new, modernized long-term care beds in Hamilton

The province has announced plans for significant upgrades within Hamilton’s long-term care sector.

Paul Calandra, Ontario’s Minister of Long-Term Care, has confirmed that approvals are in place for 173 new and 574 upgraded beds through expansion of five of the city’s facilities.

“When construction on these homes is completed, 747 residents will have a new place to call home, close to family and friends, in communities that they helped build”, said Calandra.

Projects announced this week include:

160 upgraded beds at Dundurn Place Care Centre

34 new and 126 upgraded beds at Parkview Nursing Centre

224 upgraded beds at Pine Villa Nursing Home

11 new beds allocated to St. Peter’s Residence at Chedoke

128 new and 64 upgraded beds at Hamilton Continuing Care

Construction of the projects is expected to begin in the spring of 2023 or the spring of 2024.

When combined with six previously-approved long-term care projects, Calandra added there are now 1,735 new or upgraded beds in development or in the pipeline in Hamilton.

Calandra says it’s part of the government’s $6.4-billion commitment to build 30,000 new and 28,000 renovated beds across Ontario by 2028.

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger says the investments are testament to the Ontario government’s commitment to “ensuring seniors in Hamilton have access to the high quality of care and, by extension, experience the high quality of life they deserve.”