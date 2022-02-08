Okanagan snowpack levels at 90%, in ‘normal’ range

Send this page to someone via email

Snowpack levels for the Okanagan are in the normal range for this time of the year, according to the latest provincial data.

Released by the B.C. River Forecast Centre on Tuesday, the data shows that B.C. had an overall snowpack level of 110 per cent as of Feb. 1, which is down from 115 per cent from Jan. 1.

For the Okanagan, though, the snowpack level rose to 90 per cent from 84 per cent, which puts it in the ‘normal range’ of 90 to 109 per cent.

However, of B.C.’s 26 snow basins, only five were below 100 per cent, albeit just below. Notably, though, three of those were in the Southern Interior.

They were:

Boundary: 88 per cent (103 per cent on Jan. 1)

88 per cent (103 per cent on Jan. 1) Okanagan: 90 per cent (84 per cent on Jan. 1)

90 per cent (84 per cent on Jan. 1) Similkameen: 95 per cent (104 per cent on Jan. 1)

95 per cent (104 per cent on Jan. 1) Nechako: 97 per cent (99 per cent on Jan. 1)

97 per cent (99 per cent on Jan. 1) Stikine: 96 per cent (100 per cent on Jan. 1)

Most B.C. basins were between 100 and 120 per cent, though the Chilcotin was way above the provincial average at 170 per cent. The Boundary region was the only one to register below normal.

Looking ahead, the River Forecast Centre says by early February, nearly two-thirds of B.C.’s annual snowpack has typically accumulated.

“Upcoming weather forecasts predict generally dry conditions to persist through most of B.C. for the upcoming week,” said the River Forecast Centre.

“The provincial average for all snow measurements across the province is 110 per cent of normal and indicates a higher risk for snowmelt-related flooding during the spring months (freshet), particularly for the Interior. With a few months left for snow accumulation, seasonal snowpacks can still change significantly.”

The River Forecast Centre also cited ongoing La Niña conditions, adding that B.C. generally sees cooler temperatures along with wetter weather for the South Coast and Vancouver Island.

The River Forecast Centre also said forecasts indicate a likelihood (67 per cent) of continued La Niña conditions during March and May, with a potential transition to neutral conditions (51 per cent) during spring, from April to June.

“Historically, the April 1st snowpack is often above normal when winter La Niña conditions exist in British Columbia, particularly for the South Coast and Southern Interior,” said the forecast centre.

“La Niña conditions that persist into the spring can lead to late-season snow accumulation and delayed snowmelt, which increases the risk for freshet flooding.”

