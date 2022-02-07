Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Regina city manager Chris Holden dismissed following special council meeting vote

By Josh Sigurdson Global News
Posted February 7, 2022 10:52 pm
City Manager Chris Holden was terminated Monday after a special council meeting View image in full screen
The City of Regina has relieved city manager Chris Holden of his duties following a vote between members of city council on Tuesday. Sean Lerat / Global News

The City of Regina has relieved city manager Chris Holden of his duties.

The announcement came during a special council meeting late Monday afternoon aimed at discussing long-term resource planning.

Council voted 7-1 in favour of the decision with Councillor Andrew Stevens putting forward the only voted against.

Mayor Sandra Masters thanked Holden for his dedication and valued service to the community in a news release Monday evening.

“He is a city builder and has made a significant impact on Regina. We value his commitment to public service. Under Chris’ leadership, significant civic infrastructure projects were developed including the Mâmawêyatitân centre, Co-operators Centre, International Trade Centre and Liebel Field,” said Masters.

“These key community spaces create significant social impact and have positively transformed Regina today and for many years to come.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Mayorol mix-up: Texas woman named Regina Mayor mistaken for Regina’s mayor

City clerk Jim Nichol has been named interim city manager. Nichol has been with the city since 2007 after two decades with the provincial government.

The city says they anticipate the search for Holden’s replacement will take anywhere from six to nine months.

The reason for Holden’s termination has yet to be provided.

Click to play video: 'Longtime Regina Chamber of Commerce CEO passes away after cancer battle' Longtime Regina Chamber of Commerce CEO passes away after cancer battle
Longtime Regina Chamber of Commerce CEO passes away after cancer battle
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagRegina News tagCity Hall tagCity of Regina tagyqr tagChris Holden tagMayor Sandra Masters tagterminated tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers