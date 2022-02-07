Menu

Crime

Calgary police lay 80 charges in connection with convoy protest

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted February 7, 2022 7:05 pm
A convoy of protesters slow down Calgary's Deerfoot Trail View image in full screen
A convoy of protesters slow down Calgary's Deerfoot Trail on Feb. 7, 2021. Global News

A vehicular protest that snarled Monday morning commuter traffic and concluded at Calgary city hall resulted in dozens of charges.

Thirty summons were issued to drivers in the convoy that backed up parts of Deerfoot Trail and downtown Calgary.

“Approximately 50 additional summonses will be mailed to the registered owners of vehicles identified as participating and committing an offence,” Calgary police wrote on social media.

“The tickets include impeding traffic, failing to stop for a peace officer, having an unregistered vehicle, failing to produce insurance, and displaying an obscured licence plate, among others.”

Read more: Alberta NDP Leader Notley says Premier Kenney is pandering to COVID-19 protesters

CPS said demonstrations with heightened emotion don’t always make it safe or convenient for police to issue a ticket at the time.

“The CPS respects the rights of Canadians to exercise their freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, however, all members of the public, road users, residents and businesses also have the right to a safe environment,” police said.

“Everyone has the right to feel safe in our community.”

Monday’s convoy protest followed one on Saturday, ostensibly in opposition to public health measures designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Click to play video: 'Partial reopening of Coutts border crossing running into problems as protest enters 6th day' Partial reopening of Coutts border crossing running into problems as protest enters 6th day
Partial reopening of Coutts border crossing running into problems as protest enters 6th day

Social media posts indicate organizers hope to have protests drive through downtown daily at 6 p.m.

Read more: Trucker protest: Judge grants injunction against honking in downtown Ottawa

At a recent Calgary Police Commission meeting, CPS Deputy Chief Chad Tawfik said weekly anti-vaccination and anti-mask protests had run up $2 million in policing costs in 2021.

Click to play video: 'Alberta cattle farmer’s beef with the Coutts blockade' Alberta cattle farmer’s beef with the Coutts blockade
