Saskatchewan Federation of Labour kicks off Speak up for Safety month of action

The Saskatchewan Federation of Labour (SFL) kicked off the “Speak up for Safety” month of action with a pop-up rally in front of Saskatchewan Party MLA Mark Docherty’s office.

The pop-up rally was to demand the Saskatchewan government to continue public health measures and actions to ensure safe workplaces and a path to recovery from COVID-19.

“We are here because workers are tired of being ignored by their Sask. Party MLAs,” said Lori Johb, SFL president.

“For the past two years, workers have been on the front line fighting this pandemic … enough is enough.”

Throughout February, SFL will be organizing demonstrations across the province to pressure the Saskatchewan government to scrap plans on cancelling public access to PCR testing, daily case reporting and proof of vaccination.

“We want this pandemic to end, we all want this to be over,” said Johb. “But the reality is, COVID-19 remains a serious health issue and is a safety hazard for workers. These measures must be taken now to ensure that are kept safe and that we can finally end this pandemic, once and for all.”

The SFL is also asking the Saskatchewan Party for workers to ensure proper PPE, legislate 10 days of paid sick leave and ensure safe staffing levels in hospitals, schools and other public services.

Saskatchewan government’s media relations officer stated in an email response that the health and safety of workers and those they serve has been a priority throughout the pandemic.

“The Government of Saskatchewan is supporting both employers and workers through enhanced job protection for those that need to take time away when ill, or to care for others,” stated Carly Rathwell.

“Saskatchewan offers job protection to workers who have short-term or serious illnesses, including protection for sick leave.”

Rathwell added the province will continue to work with employers to transition to living with COVID-19 while continuing to deliver other essential public health programs and services and support the ongoing response of the health-care system.

