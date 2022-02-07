Chicago-bound flight from Dubai makes emergency stop at Winnipeg airport

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s James Richardson International Airport had an unexpected visit when a Boeing 777 aircraft made a sudden stop en route to Chicago.

The Emirates flight, headed to the U.S. from Dubai, landed this afternoon due to a mechanical issue, according to the RCMP. The Winnipeg Airports Authority confirmed the landing but was unable to elaborate on the cause.

No one was hurt in the incident. Passengers were welcomed in the airport while they waited.

The plane, one of the smallest in the Emirates fleet, is quite a bit larger than most planes that regularly land in Winnipeg.

