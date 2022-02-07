Menu

Canada

Chicago-bound flight from Dubai makes emergency stop at Winnipeg airport

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 7, 2022 5:14 pm
An unexpected landing at Winnipeg's airport Monday for this plane from Dubai. View image in full screen
An unexpected landing at Winnipeg's airport Monday for this plane from Dubai. Twitter / Douggie Tremblay

Winnipeg’s James Richardson International Airport had an unexpected visit when a Boeing 777 aircraft made a sudden stop en route to Chicago.

The Emirates flight, headed to the U.S. from Dubai, landed this afternoon due to a mechanical issue, according to the RCMP. The Winnipeg Airports Authority confirmed the landing but was unable to elaborate on the cause.

Read more: Winnipeg Airports Authority names new CEO to replace retired executive Rempel

No one was hurt in the incident. Passengers were welcomed in the airport while they waited.

The plane, one of the smallest in the Emirates fleet, is quite a bit larger than most planes that regularly land in Winnipeg.

Click to play video: 'Travel tips from the Winnipeg Airports Authority' Travel tips from the Winnipeg Airports Authority
Travel tips from the Winnipeg Airports Authority – Dec 23, 2021

 

