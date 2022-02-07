Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged after 2 officers allegedly assaulted, 1 seriously hurt: London police

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted February 7, 2022 3:51 pm
The front of London Police headquarters. View image in full screen
The front of London Police headquarters. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

A 50-year-old man is facing charges after London police say two officers were allegedly assaulted during a call over the weekend for a reported trespasser.

Officers responded to the scene around 9:30 a.m. Sunday at an apartment building on Jacksway Crescent, police said. Callers had reported a trespasser in the lobby who was refusing to leave.

Police say officers tried to speak with the man at the scene, but he was uncooperative and left.

Read more: Woodstock, Ont. mayor charged with assault, sexual assault: court documents

“The suspect male resisted arrest and assaulted two (London Police Service) members. Additional officers attended the scene and the suspect was arrested,” police said in a statement.

Trending Stories

The accused, a 50-year-old man from London, faces a charge of assaulting a peace officer causing bodily harm, assaulting a peace officer and resisting arrest.

Story continues below advertisement

One officer suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said. The other officer was not physically hurt.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Monday. He remains in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London Police tagLondon Police Service taglps tagLondon crime tagLondon Ontario crime tagPolice officer injured tagresist arrest tagassault peace officer tagpolice assaulted tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers