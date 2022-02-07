Man charged after 2 officers allegedly assaulted, 1 seriously hurt: London police

Send this page to someone via email

A 50-year-old man is facing charges after London police say two officers were allegedly assaulted during a call over the weekend for a reported trespasser.

Officers responded to the scene around 9:30 a.m. Sunday at an apartment building on Jacksway Crescent, police said. Callers had reported a trespasser in the lobby who was refusing to leave.

Police say officers tried to speak with the man at the scene, but he was uncooperative and left.

“The suspect male resisted arrest and assaulted two (London Police Service) members. Additional officers attended the scene and the suspect was arrested,” police said in a statement.

The accused, a 50-year-old man from London, faces a charge of assaulting a peace officer causing bodily harm, assaulting a peace officer and resisting arrest.

One officer suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said. The other officer was not physically hurt.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Monday. He remains in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.