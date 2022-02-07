Menu

February 12 – Touchmark

By The Staff 630CHED
Posted February 7, 2022 3:27 pm
February 12 – Touchmark

When planning for your retirement, it’s important to plan with the experts. This weekend, Daryl Hooke is joined by guests from the full service retirement community of Touchmark at Wedgewood.

Retirement Councilors, Jackie Young Norris and Jacey Soderberg  AND Health And Fitness Director, Tracey Divincenzo will speak about the inspiring work they do to break misconceptions about retirement living and will showcase what retirement living is REALLY like.

For info, visit TouchmarkEdmonton.com, then tune into Talk To The Experts, Saturday on 630 CHED.

