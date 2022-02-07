Menu

Crime

Waterloo police arrest fugitive in Cambridge over weekend

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 7, 2022 1:45 pm
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Waterloo Regional Police say they captured Ronnie Williams in Cambridge over the weekend.

“Williams was located and arrested after excellent proactive work by a member of South Patrol,” Const. Melissa Quarrie told Global News in an email.

Read more: Waterloo police seek Cambridge man in sudden death investigation

“Williams was observed on foot in the area of Dundas Street and Beverly Street and recognized by the officer who stopped him and made the arrest.”

Trending Stories

He has been charged with trafficking fentanyl and criminal negligence causing death.

Read more: Waterloo police lay charges after gaming house raid in Kitchener

Police announced last month that they were looking for the 32-year-old Cambridge man in connection with a sudden death investigation from December 2020.

Advertisement
