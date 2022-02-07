Waterloo police arrest fugitive in Cambridge over weekend

Waterloo Regional Police say they captured Ronnie Williams in Cambridge over the weekend.
“Williams was located and arrested after excellent proactive work by a member of South Patrol,” Const. Melissa Quarrie told Global News in an email.
“Williams was observed on foot in the area of Dundas Street and Beverly Street and recognized by the officer who stopped him and made the arrest.”
He has been charged with trafficking fentanyl and criminal negligence causing death.
Police announced last month that they were looking for the 32-year-old Cambridge man in connection with a sudden death investigation from December 2020.
