Health

Ontario begins easing visitor restrictions at LTC homes

By Megan King Global News
Posted February 7, 2022 8:26 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario begins easing visitor restrictions at LTC homes' Ontario begins easing visitor restrictions at LTC homes
Ontario begins easing visitor restrictions Monday in long-term cares homes, after more than a month of strict rules aimed at slowing the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Residents at long-term care homes across Ontario will see visitor restrictions ease on Monday, as the provincial government begins lifting temporary public health measures.

In a news release from Friday, the Ministry of Long-Term Care announced its plan to increase the maximum number of designated caregivers per resident from two to four, though only two can visit at a time.

Additionally, residents with three or more doses of a COVID-19 vaccine are able to start taking day trips.

“With public health and health care indicators now improving, we are cautiously lifting these measures so our residents can spend time with more friends and family that play such an important role in their health and wellbeing,” said Ontario Minister of Long-Term Care Paul Calandra in the release.

This restriction change marks the first of three phases for long-term care facilities.

Beginning on Feb. 21, visitors aged five and over with at least two COVID-19 vaccine doses will be able to resume LTC visits.

Some social group activities and day programming will also resume.

The third phase of easing of restrictions will begin as of March 14, when all residents will be able to enjoy social overnight absences and a further increase in visitors.

Restrictions had been in place since December in an effort to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

