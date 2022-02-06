Menu

Traffic

Stretch of Kenaston Blvd. closed in both directions after truck crashes into garage, hydro pole

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted February 6, 2022 3:14 pm
Kenaston Blvd. between Academy Rd. and Tuxedo Ave. is expected to be closed in both directions for most of Sunday. View image in full screen
Kenaston Blvd. between Academy Rd. and Tuxedo Ave. is expected to be closed in both directions for most of Sunday. Arsalan Saeed / Global News

A stretch of Kenaston Boulevard will be closed for most of Sunday due to a vehicle collision.

Const. Rob Carver, with the Winnipeg Police Service, says a call came in at 6:30 a.m. that a truck had crashed into a garage on Fullham Ave.

As a result, Kenaston Blvd. between Academy Rd. and Tuxedo Ave. has been closed in both directions so Manitoba Hydro crews can make repairs to a damaged pole.

Read more: One killed, two injured in snowplow-vehicle collision: Winnipeg police

A spokesperson for Manitoba Hydro says no lines came down, however crews began replacing the broken pole at about 2 p.m.

They added power was shut off for 14 customers in the area so crews can work safely. Power is expected to be restored at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Const. Carver said there were no injuries.

