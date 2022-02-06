Stretch of Kenaston Blvd. closed in both directions after truck crashes into garage, hydro pole

Send this page to someone via email

A stretch of Kenaston Boulevard will be closed for most of Sunday due to a vehicle collision.

Const. Rob Carver, with the Winnipeg Police Service, says a call came in at 6:30 a.m. that a truck had crashed into a garage on Fullham Ave.

Due to a motor vehicle collision damaging hydro lines, north and southbound Kenaston will be closed to traffic between Academy and Tuxedo for most of the day. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) February 6, 2022

As a result, Kenaston Blvd. between Academy Rd. and Tuxedo Ave. has been closed in both directions so Manitoba Hydro crews can make repairs to a damaged pole.

A spokesperson for Manitoba Hydro says no lines came down, however crews began replacing the broken pole at about 2 p.m.

They added power was shut off for 14 customers in the area so crews can work safely. Power is expected to be restored at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Const. Carver said there were no injuries.